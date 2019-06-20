RedThorn takes the covers off

NEW SOUND: Gladstone music fans have a new band with a unique blend of cover songs, RedThorn, made up of Jed Ware, Wezley Pitt, Hannah Wells and Gerrad Bannan.

NEW SOUND: Gladstone music fans have a new band with a unique blend of cover songs, RedThorn, made up of Jed Ware, Wezley Pitt, Hannah Wells and Gerrad Bannan. Matahari

GLADSTONE music fans have a new rock band called RedThorn on the entertainment scene.

The four-piece specialises in live music and classic covers, from dance to pop and rock to a bit of country.

The band is made up of vocalist Hannah Wells, Wezley Pitt on bass and acoustic guitar and vocals, Jed Ware on lead guitar and Gerrad Bannan on drums.

The band formed after a chance meeting during the Harbour Festival Talent Quest.

"I performed during the quest and the Gridlock boys played after me and we met that night and got talking about music,” Hannah said.

"My role in Gridlock was coming to an end and I was working on other stuff at the time and met up with Hannah and suggested we could work on something here,” Wezley said.

"As Gridlock ended the other two guys (Jed and Gerrad) in the band spoke about getting together and we formed up to do something fresh and new.”

The name came about from a discussion by the band members about what to call themselves.

"There were a lot of suggestions being thrown around for the band's name and in the end I like red because it's reflecting me and my hair and once we heard the word thorn, it kinda stuck and stayed,” Hannah said.

The diversity of the four-member band will bring each performer's own blend of music to keep it fresh and enjoyable for fans looking for a night of great entertainment.

"Jed Ware is a fantastic and amazing talented guitarist and with our drummer Gerrad Bannan, I couldn't envision playing with anyone in town other than him,” Wezley said.

"He has that youthful spirit and can pick up anything you throw at him.

"There is no challenge too great for him and his ability to pick it up and play whatever he listens to is amazing.

"We aren't just another cover band, we have a different element with acoustics added and throw in something new for a song we are performing just to mix it up.”

The band doesn't just want to stick to the local scene and is already looking at playing at other destinations.

Emerald, Rockhampton and Bundaberg venues are already under serious consideration for when the band is ready to do some touring.

"Yes, Central Queensland is good but we want to branch out to other potential music locations,'' Wezley said.

"We have been in touch with entertainment co-ordinators in Bundaberg and they are very excited about us playing down there.”

The band's first gig is on this Saturday at Kev Broome Stadium from 7.30pm until late.