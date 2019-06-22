Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Reds favourite Samu Kerevi has received the club’s highest accolade again.
Queensland Reds favourite Samu Kerevi has received the club’s highest accolade again.
Rugby Union

Reds skipper Samu Kerevi departs with top honours

by Jim Tucker
21st Jun 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPARTING powerhouse Samu Kerevi has joined an illustrious honour roll of two-time winners of the Pilecki Medal, with the Reds skipper a deserved runaway winner.

The powerhouse centre was on Friday night honoured as a back-to-back winner of the Reds' best player award on the 3-2-1 votes of his peers.

The Queensland skipper polled 301 votes across 15 games to finish a clear leader ahead of forwards Liam Wright (228), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (200), Scott Higginbotham (198) and Alex Mafi (133).

The upbeat recognition will be another memory for Kerevi to pack in his suitcase when he heads to Japanese club Suntory for three seasons after the World Cup.

Former fullback Chris Latham was a four-time winner of the medal named after the late Wallaby Stan Pilecki.

Kerevi joins an illustrious honour roll of two-time winners: Jason Little (1995-96), David Croft (2007-8), Will Genia (2010-11), James Slipper (2012 and 2014) and Liam Gill (2015-16).

Winger Jock Campbell was named Rookie of the Year.

More Stories

Show More
alex mafi david croft james slipper jason little jock campbell liam gill liam wright lukhan salakaia-loto pilecki medal queensland reds samu kerevi scott higginbotham super rugby will genia
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    premium_icon Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    News Spending has increased in the Southern Great Barrier Reef

    Gladstone nightclub calls final last drinks

    premium_icon Gladstone nightclub calls final last drinks

    News Industrie Nighclub will close tonight amid a lull in the industry

    Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

    premium_icon Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

    News Find out who the Show Queen is and why you should come along

    Optimistic future for Gladstone businesses

    premium_icon Optimistic future for Gladstone businesses

    News Created in 2017, the Here for Business is offered to business owners