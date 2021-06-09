Reds keen to send out star hooker a winner

The Queensland Reds are desperate to send out departing hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa a winner in Friday night’s Super Rugby trans-Tasman clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Paenga-Amosa, a key ingredient in the Reds’ revival in recent years, will play his final match for Queensland before joining French club Montpellier on a two-year deal.

“Guys like ‘BPA’, this’ll be his last game, that means a lot to a lot of the guys,” Reds coach Brad Thorn said on Wednesday before his side’s departure for New Zealand.

“We’re going there to get the job done. We want to get a win on New Zealand soil.

“Every time you put the Queensland jersey on, it’s a great opportunity, and it’s a privilege as well.”

Brandon Paenga-Amosa is leaving the Reds to join French club Montpellier. Picture: Patrick Woods

Champions of the Super Rugby AU competition, the Reds’ trans-Tasman campaign has been less successful, with the Queenslanders having won just one of their four matches heading into the last round of the season.

“We want to finish the season well and put in a good performance for our Queensland fans back home,” Thorn said.

“The Hurricanes are playing for a finals spot and we’re expecting a tough battle against them.”

The Reds will again be without Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor, who remains sidelined with a neck injury.

However, regular fullback Bryce Hegarty has recovered from a hamstring injury and will wear the No.10 jersey usually belonging to O’Connor.

“Bryce has filled that (flyhalf) role over the last three years at different times. He’s a hundred-game player, so his experience adds a lot to us,” Thorn said.

Josh Flook has been recalled to the starting side as a replacement for injured winger Suliasi Vunivalu, who hurt his hamstring in Queensland’s 31-24 loss to the Blues last Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Reds: Feao Fotuaika, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, Liam Wright (c), Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, Bryce Hegarty, Filipo Daugunu, Isaac Henry, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Mac Grealy. Bench: Richie Asiata, Harry Hoopert, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Fraser McReight, Kalani Thomas, Hudson Creighton, Moses Sorovi.

