Red Shield Appeal helps those in need

RESIDENTS of the Gladstone region were very generous in their support of this year's Red Shield Appeal doorknock on the weekend.

The Gladstone Salvation Army raised more funds for the appeal this year than last.

The money will be spent on Christmas support, maintenance of the food bank and local support services for those in need.

The team at the Gladstone Salvo's are very grateful for the generosity of the community who donated both time and money last weekend.

The doorknock was carried out over Saturday and Sunday.

Corps officers Lieutenant Chris Ford and Lieutenant Kay Ford both said the Salvation Army could not function without the support of the community.

"We are really blessed that the community was so generous,” Mrs Ford said.

More than 50 volunteers participated in the weekend's fundraising.

Among the volunteers were students from Chanel College and Trinity College.

"When you see the smile and the joy and the hope that it provides, it's pretty special,” Mr Ford said.