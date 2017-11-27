Red Rover Rd upgrade under way

The works include pavement strengthening at Red Rover Road's intersections with Bensted Road and Jeff Ringland Road, and widening of a 700-metre section of road to accommodate a bicycle path.

The works include pavement strengthening at Red Rover Road's intersections with Bensted Road and Jeff Ringland Road, and widening of a 700-metre section of road to accommodate a bicycle path. Tracey Joynson

UPGRADES to Red Rover Road are now under way.

Stages 2 and 5 of the Red Rover Road upgrade at Callemondah began this morning with the three-month project expected to be completed by February.

The works include pavement strengthening at Red Rover Road's intersections with Bensted Road and Jeff Ringland Road, and widening of a 700-metre section of road to accommodate a bicycle path.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the $1.6 million ($1.575 million) works would be conducted in a manner which ensured minimal disruptions to the road users and companies based within nearby industrial precincts.

The works include pavement strengthening at Red Rover Road's intersections with Bensted Road and Jeff Ringland Road, and widening of a 700-metre section of road to accommodate a bicycle path. Google Maps

"The works, which will include redesigning the Bensted Road intersection to enable B-double truck and trailer usage, will stretch along Red Rover Road from the NRG Balloon Loop rail bridge to the Jeff Ringland Road intersection," Cr Trevor said.

"Council will endeavour to minimise disruptions throughout the course of the works.

"The five stages of the overall project will improve the serviceability and safety of one of the Gladstone Region's key roadways."

Brisbane-based Doval Constructions Ltd will undertake the works on a stretch of road frequently used by heavy vehicles to access the Port of Gladstone.

Gladstone Regional Council will foot the bill for Stages 2 and 5, with mayor Matt Burnett saying recently Red Rover was another road that should state government owned.

"This is used basically as a ring road for heavy vehicle access to the Gladstone port and it should be either owned by the port or owned by the state government," Cr Burnett said.

"Here we are spending $1.5 million of ratepayer money upgrading a road, for I don't know how many times I've seen it upgraded since I've been on council, because of damage done to that road by heavy vehicles.

"Our small community of 65,000-70,000 people supporting the entire nation is a bit unrealistic and unreasonable."