Red P plater caught drink driving

A Gladstone woman was on her way home when she was pulled over by police on January 18 at 2.20am.

Tahnia Leigh Johnson had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

She told police she’d drunk six cans of Jim Beam between 12am and 10am before she blew 0.124.

At the time she was a P1 licence holder.

The 25 year old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said although her client was not accused of any dangerous driving she accepted she posed a risk at that reading.

She said her client was a carer for her mother and two of her nieces and would suffer some hardship from a disqualification.

Johnson was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

