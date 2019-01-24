Red meat industry discussion paper launched

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers with Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon launching the party's Red Meat Discussion Paper.

A NATIONAL discussion paper focused on tackling the issues facing the agriculture and red meat industries was launched in Gladstone yesterday.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon joined Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers to officially launch the Red Meat Industry discussion paper and begin the consultation process.

Mr Fitzgibbon said the sector was being held back by a range of challenges including workforce shortages, non-tariff barriers to export markets, supply disruption and high costs.

"The Discussion Paper is our path to a Strategic Red Meat Industry Plan which a Shorten Labor Government will use to lift productivity and to promote sustainable profitability for both producers and processors,” he said.

The paper was launched in Gladstone because the Country Caucus chose to host its regional planning day in the Port City.