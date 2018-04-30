Red hot tractor auction

Biloela legend Merv Hill's famous tractor collection is going under the hammer on June 1.

COLLECTORS start your engines - Merv Hill's famous antique tractor collection is going under the hammer.

On June 1, 38 restored tractors dating as far back as 1939, a bevy of antique stationary engines, vintage horse drawn carts, gramophones and sewing machines will be up for grabs.

The Biloela legend's collection was 30 years in the making before he passed away last January.

Now his family have made the tough decision to part ways with the beloved items.

Merv Hill's niece, Glenys Coyne, said her uncle's collection was often referred to as Biloela's very own tractor museum.

"He grew up on a dairy farm collecting things with my dad, who would help him restore the old tractors," Mrs Coyne said.

"My dad Charlie taught him to drive his first David Brown tractor when he was seven-years-old and he fell in love right there and then.

Mrs Coyne said she watched her uncle's love for old tractors grow and said selling washard.

"The last five years of his life he was really unwell and he spent all of that time in his shed with his collections, reading his books and reminiscing.

"Sorting through it now and getting it ready for sale has been very upsetting.

"I think I'll buy a tractor or something to keep as a momento.

"He used to call me his second-hand man because he would find the antiques and ask me to polish them.

"I'm 57 now but I was about 20 when I worked for my uncle Merv at the bus depot. Whenever he found a bit of machinery I'd have the job of cleaning them up."

Mrs Coyne said her uncle would often host tours around the property to showcase his collection.

"He had the odd bus load of people come for day visits and he would always put on a BBQ lunch," she said.

"The smile on his face said it all when he would grab the crank handle of one of his stationary engines, give it a crank and away they would go.

"Merv and my dad Charlie use to load up the Mack Truck with tractors along with a bottle of rum or two under the seat and travel to NSW, SA, QLD rallies.

"It was something they both loved doing.

"Merv has a lot more than tractors and stationary engines in his collection, anything antique and old he had it.

"If anyone offered Merv something to add to his collection he would take it with pride.Sadly he passed away but his stories and collection will be remembered forever."

Ray White sales agent Mark Simpson said the collection would garner huge attention from across Australia.

"I can't put a price on all those items, my guess wouldn't be accurate. Particularly some of those restored tractors, they'll sell for less then they were restored for, that's just the way it is with antiques. People restore them because it's their passion," he said.

"It's one of the biggest private collections in the region. It is certainly the biggest I've seen become available by a private seller.

"Merv had a great passion and interest for tractors he was a true collector at heart. Old business signs and Arnott's biscuit tins are just some of the great items going under the hammer.

"I think Merv would be very proud of his things going to collectors who love it as much as he did."