The #97 led from pole to victory on Sunday. Picture: Daniel Kalisz
Motor Sports

Red Bull piles on pain after McLaughlin crash

by James Pavey
27th Oct 2019 5:54 PM

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team completed consecutive one-two finishes at the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 with Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander winning from pole position in Race 27.

 

The day began in dramatic circumstances with Scott McLaughlin destroying his #17 DJR Team Penske Mustang at the end of qualifying.

 

Van Gisbergen - McLaughlin's only remaining title rival - would claim provisional pole, and took an emotional pole in the Shootout just hours after helping his compatriot from his ruined car.

 

Fast forward to Sunday evening, and the 2016 champion - alongside Tander - claimed a victory which clipped through their fingers 24 hours earlier.

 

The sister car of Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes led home the #97 on Saturday, despite van Gisbergen's superior late-race pace.

 

The tables turned again on Sunday as Whincup shadowed van Gisbergen to the flag, but the team acknowledged the situation, just like they had done on Saturday.

 

Through 102 laps of racing, the end margin between the teammates was just 0.1746s, compared to the Saturday gap of 0.5207s.

 

David Reynolds and Luke Youlden rewarded themselves with a podium following a troubled Race 26 effort, with the Scott Pye/Warren Luff #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry powering to fourth.

 

A late push from Reynolds kept the Red Bull brains trust anxious, with the #9 Penrite Racing entry just 0.8466s off van Gisbergen at the flag.

 

The big weekend for the Holden squad has seen van Gisbergen cut McLaughlin's championship lead to 463 points, while the team has closed to within 132 points of DJR Team Penske in the teams' standings.

 

 

 

Full results here.

