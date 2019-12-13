Red bench making important issue visible

Gladstone Region Councillors Rick Hansen and Desley O'Grady at the Kooyong Park red bench

TWO red seats have popped up around the Gladstone Region to support the Red Rose Foundation’s Red Bench Project.

The Gladstone Regional Council has painted two park benches bright red at Gladstone’s Kooyong Park and Seventeen Seventy’s Air Sea Rescue Park to raise awareness about the problem of domestic and family violence.

Councillor Desley O’Grady said the project was a permanent reminder that domestic violence occurred in all communities.

“The simple act of painting a park bench bright red is designed to make people stop and think about this important issue,” Cr O’Grady said.

“Having the red benches in a public area raises awareness and allows the issue to remain visible.”