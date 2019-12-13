Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Region Councillors Rick Hansen and Desley O'Grady at the Kooyong Park red bench
Gladstone Region Councillors Rick Hansen and Desley O'Grady at the Kooyong Park red bench
News

Red bench making important issue visible

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO red seats have popped up around the Gladstone Region to support the Red Rose Foundation’s Red Bench Project.

The Gladstone Regional Council has painted two park benches bright red at Gladstone’s Kooyong Park and Seventeen Seventy’s Air Sea Rescue Park to raise awareness about the problem of domestic and family violence.

Councillor Desley O’Grady said the project was a permanent reminder that domestic violence occurred in all communities.

“The simple act of painting a park bench bright red is designed to make people stop and think about this important issue,” Cr O’Grady said.

“Having the red benches in a public area raises awareness and allows the issue to remain visible.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don't miss our special edition calendar

        Don't miss our special edition calendar

        News Grab your copy in this weekend's edition of The Observer.

        • 13th Dec 2019 10:15 AM
        NEW INDUSTRY: Calls for Gladstone hydrogen taskforce

        premium_icon NEW INDUSTRY: Calls for Gladstone hydrogen taskforce

        News GLADSTONE’S deputy mayor has called for the formation of a local government...

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.

        IN COURT: 12 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court.