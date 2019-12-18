Red alert for blue-green algae at Lake Awoonga

Awoonga Dam, pictrued on Thursday, December 12, at 69 per cent capacity.

Awoonga Dam, pictrued on Thursday, December 12, at 69 per cent capacity.

BLUE-green algae in Lake Awoonga is now at ‘red alert’ level, consistent with the warmer months of the year.

Gladstone Area Water Board routinely monitors Lake Awoonga and yesterday upgraded the recreational hazard alert to high.

It is expected that blue-green algae will remain at this level throughout summer.

This update comes after the alert was upgraded to medium on Saturday.

Gladstone Area Water Board chief executive officer Darren Barlow said the increase in algae cells usually occured in summer.

He said this was a natural phenomenon for many Australian waterways, especially in tropical and subtropical regions.

“The drinking water treatment process used by the Gladstone Area Water Board is designed to efficiently remove blue-green algae cells to produce safe drinking water,” Mr Barlow said.

“This process is constantly monitored to ensure confidence in the provision of high-quality drinking water to the Gladstone community.”

The board advises people coming into direct contact with Lake Awoonga water that blue-green algae may cause skin and eye irritation and that drinking untreated or unboiled water may result in illness.

Anglers are reminded that algae toxins can also accumulate in the internal organs of fish and in mussels.

Blue-green algae hazard alert signs are located at Lake Awoonga and should be referred to during visits.

These signs have information on blue-green algae and indicate the current alert level.

More info on the Gladstone Area Water Board website.