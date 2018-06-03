Recycling - where Gladstone's recyclables wind up

REDUCE REUSE RENEW: (R) Waste Manager Shane Coleman and Cr Glenn Churchill encourage residents to help reduce recycling contamination.

REDUCE REUSE RENEW: (R) Waste Manager Shane Coleman and Cr Glenn Churchill encourage residents to help reduce recycling contamination. Greg Bray

THERE are 5 trucks collecting the recycled rubbish from 25000 Gladstone homes.

Gladstone Regional Council's Manager of Waste Services Shane Coleman said approximately 5000 tonnes of kerbside recycling is picked up every year.

"Each week 100 tonnes of recycled material is trucked to Rockhampton's Material Recovery Facility," he said.

The facility sorts through approximately 14,000 tonnes of material annually.

The bad news is nearly a quarter of our recyclable material winds up as landfill because of contamination.

"When people put the wrong things into their recycling bins like a used nappy or household waste, the load is considered contaminated," he said.

The good and bad items are then re-consigned to the landfill.

Gladstone's contamination rate is 23 per cent.

"In Tasmania they were alarmed when their rate crept up to 14 per cent, because best practice is 10 per cent" he said.

"In Europe and the UK their contamination rates are consistently under three per cent."

Mr Coleman said he and his team were very conscious about diverting as much recycled material as possible away from their landfills.

"It's all about saving space and increasing the life term of each facility," he said.

"We'll be shredding 400 mattresses soon, the foam goes one way and the steel is recycled.

"This should save at least 30 cubic metres of space in future."

Mr Coleman said there were several other recycling iniatives the GRC teams have initiated at landfills to reduce the amount of rubbish being buried.

"Concrete is turned into road-base and tyres are taken to Bundaberg and turned into soft fall," he said.

"Batteries are sent to a facility in Wide Bay where they are used in the manufacture of new batteries.

"Housepaint and gas bottles can be recycled now as well as timber pallettes which we grind up for mulch."

Council spends $13 million dollars on waste related activities annually.

For the full list of items which can be recycled visit the GRC website.