Recruit locked in as new Roar skipper

OFF-season arrival Tom Aldred has been appointed Brisbane Roar captain.

The 29-year-old central defender, who joined the Roar following his loan stint at Scottish club Motherwell, replaces the retired Matt McKay as skipper of the three-time A-League champions.

Aldred's deputy will be fellow recruit, Irish striker Roy O'Donovan, further confirming the club's fresh start under coach Robbie Fowler.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

"The great thing about our squad is that it is full of natural leaders and players that will play for one another, for the badge and for the fans," Fowler said.

"It is a great honour to have the opportunity to wear the armband and lead the team out, and it's one that Tom has thoroughly earned.

"I'm excited for the season ahead and what this team can produce, under the leadership of our new captain and vice-captain, as all Brisbane Roar fans should be."

Aldred becomes the Roar's sixth club captain, following on from McKay, who had two stints in charge, Matt Smith, Craig Moore, Stuart McLaren and foundation skipper Chad Gibson.

Aldred led the team in two recent FFA Cup games.

Roar CEO David Pourre said it was a "great privilege for Aldred to be joining a small band of players to have donned the armband in Brisbane orange".

"It's an exclusive group of players who have earned the privilege of wearing the captain's armband in front of our tremendous fans in orange and a hearty congratulations is in order for both Tom and Roy, from everyone at Brisbane Roar," Pourre said.

Former Scotland under-19 international Aldred led the team in Brisbane's two recent FFA Cup matches and in some of the team's pre-season games.

The Roar open their A-League season on October 13 against Perth Glory at HBF Park.