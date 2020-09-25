‘Recreational’ user had drugs left over from party

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman didn’t think there would be drugs left in her syringe after she used it at a party six days earlier.

Kate Dama Burton was pulled over by police on Mango Dr, Earlville in Cairns at 10.30am on March 10 after she was seen leaving a house.

Burton was seen fidgeting around, visibly nervous and shaking and had pin point sized pupils.

During a search Burton declared she had a capped syringe and it contained water.

She told police she used the syringe to inject meth.

Burton also tested positive for the presence of meth in her system.

She told police that on March 4 she had been celebrating a friend’s birthday and had an unknown amount of a crystal substance she believed to be meth.

Burton said she was a “recreational” drug user.

Burton pleaded guilty to drug possession and drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Burton used to work for a logistics firm in Western Australian and during that time she wasn’t allowed to do drugs and was subject to testing.

Ms Wierland told the court Burton admitted to using drugs at the party but hadn’t done it since and didn’t think there was anything left in the syringe.

She said Burton wouldn’t have driven if she thought she was still under the influence.

Burton was sentenced to three months imprisonment immediately suspended for 12 months.

She was also fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Convictions were recorded.

