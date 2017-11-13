Recreational Hub will be a winner for Mt Larcom

Charlie Long (9) at the opening of the Mount Larcom Community HUB, 10 November 2017.

IT TOOK less than 18 months between concept and completion to deliver the community of Mt Larcom a social space they had long been craving.

The official opening of the Mt Larcom Community Recreational Hub, which is an expansion and redevelopment of facilities at the Golding Park precinct on The Narrows Rd, took place on Friday afternoon.

The precinct now has a volleyball court, teenage hangout, fitness equipment, playground, sheltered seating and a wood-fired barbecue, all funded under the State Government's Works For Queensland program.

Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush helped spearhead the idea of a recreation hub and was ecstatic to see it being used by dozens of smiling children and their parents.

"We did some reconnaissance within the community to find out their needs,” Cr Bush said.

"That translated into a mud map to our parks unit and we put a couple of plans together. We then got it funded by Glenn (Butcher) through the Works For Queensland program.

"I'm just delighted we've created a precinct here and a family environment that caters for all ages.”

"All of this has been done in less than 18 months - things don't generally happen that quickly in government.

"We can keep adding to this now, we've got the bones and structure of a really good community precinct.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the project was a great example of the Works For Queensland funding being put into action.

"The benefit of this program has made council's have shovel-ready projects ready to go, where in the past there wasn't a lot of funding for these projects coming through,” Mr Butcher said.

"At the Local Government Association of Queensland conference every mayor in Queensland believed Works For Queensland was one of the best things to happen in the state.

"They're getting money to deliver local projects. Traditionally this stuff would go into the local council budget and they have to prioritise so these good-news stories tend to get put on the back-burner.”