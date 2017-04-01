Recreational fishers look to protect barramundi bonanza

GETTING IN EARLY: Pam Hegarty was hoping to catch some big fish at the Boyne River under the Benaraby Bridge.

THE PROMISED Boyne River barramundi bonanza from Lake Awoonga's post-Debbie spillover has recreational fishers scrambling to protect their catch.

Previous spillovers have resulted in bountiful fishing in the river, attracting tourists from all over the country hoping to bag a barra.

But recreational fishers say the sporting - and economic - benefits to the region have been cut short each time by commercial fishermen who deploy nets in the river and grab the lot.

Trevor Burgess, a Calliope local and owner of Happy Rock Softies lures, said he wasn't calling for a net-free zone like the one imposed at Rockhampton, but rather a short moratorium on netting to allow the region to reap the benefits of an influx of anglers.

"(Recreational fishers) come from everywhere, I mean everywhere - and if you remove the barra the benefit to the region is gone," he said.

"We're crying out for people to come here.

"99% of the anglers that come are catch and release - they take the photo, give it a kiss and put it back in the fishery for someone else to do the same.

"But what has happened in the last two instances is we've had netters come in and just close that industry down overnight because there's nothing left."

SPILLING OVER: Awoonga Dam peaked at 118% yesterday morning. Casey Christmas

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the needs of commercial licence-holders would need to be balanced against the interests of recreational fishers.

"This is an area where commercial fishers work, it's their livelihood. But obviously there's a mix that needs to happen," he said.

"Barra that come over the wall from the overflow are not good quality - they're freshwater fish - but in saying that we had seen unprecedented removal of barra from the river in the past when the dam goes over.

"People need to earn a living but we need to make sure mum and dad recreational fishers can go down to the Boyne and catch a barra."

Mr Butcher said a community forum could be a way forward for the parties involved to preserve both industries in a sustainable way.

"It's a matter of can we sustain this, what can we do to stop people from taking the lot," he said.

"Another issue is the Water Board spent time and money stocking the dam and we don't want them to stop doing that, because it's a jewel in the crown of central Queensland."

The Labor MP said he had been in discussions with Agriculture and Fisheries minister Bill Byrne about the possibility of returning permanent fisheries officers to the Gladstone region.

"Under the Newman government they removed fisheries officers from Gladstone, so now they only come from Yeppoon and Hervey Bay... once or twice a month," he said.

"They're the ones who keep an eye on what's going on, keep a gauge on who's catching what and if they shouldn't be."

But Mr Burgess said fisheries officers would not be enough to stop the problem as netting the river would become legal at the end of this month.

"(Commercial fishers) are going to be within their rights - there's no legal obligation to say they can't," he said.

"They're allowed to do it from April 30 - it doesn't matter how many officers are here.

"This is about a temporary ban on netting the Boyne River."