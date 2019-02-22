Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza.
Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza.
Food & Entertainment

Easy way you can score free pizza

by Shireen Khalil
22nd Feb 2019 9:22 AM

Remember the iconic jingle 481 1111 - the ingenious hack from the analog days saving you from having to frantically search in the yellow pages - to help you remember the number for your fave pizza takeout?

Well, Pizza Hut has decided to bring it back, with a twist.

The cheesy pizza chain are revamping the classic jingle and in its honour, they're giving away free pizzas.

Despite being super proud of their new rocked-up version of the iconic song as they are - calling on pizza lovers to have a crack at creating a new one.

Anyone who submits their own jingle will be rewarded with a free pizza. Yum.

 

Margherita personal pan is just $3. It’s got four slices.
Margherita personal pan is just $3. It’s got four slices.

Valid entries will be rewarded with a Free Pan Super Supreme Pizza Voucher that you can click and collect.

"Many Australians know and love the Pizza Hut song, so we're excited to give them the opportunity to create their own version of the jingle," Pizza Hut CEO Phil Reed said.

To increase your chances, Mr Reed said don't forget to be bold, creative and fun.

The competition ends March 17.

 

Enter your own version of the iconic jingle 481 1111 and get a free pizza.
Enter your own version of the iconic jingle 481 1111 and get a free pizza.

But that's not all.

Pizza Hut is also selling classic pizzas (Margherita, Hawaiian and Americano) for just $3 (personal pan), $5 for a medium pan and $7 for a large, in an 'Unreal Deal' promotion.

So you can score a dinner for two for as little as $3 both deals.

 

Here's what you need to know:

  • Voucher must be redeemed within seven days
  • Valid entries only. Limit of five entries per customer. Surcharges apply for variations and additional toppings.
  • There is a 10 per cent and 15 per cent surcharge on Sundays and public holidays respectively.
  • Not redeemable with other meal deals, coupons or combos.
  • All Unreal Deal pizzas are exclusive to pan bases, and toppings cannot be amended.
  • For more information visit song.pizzahut.com.au
editors picks free pizza iconic pizza hit

Top Stories

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News These items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when it reopens on Saturday

    Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    premium_icon Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    News Anglo American has confirmed the mine worker's identity.

    Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    premium_icon Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    News Clean energy presentation held at Gladstone Bowls Club.

    'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    premium_icon 'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    News Owner says rumours are not a joke and can be harmful to business.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:00 AM