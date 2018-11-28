Recovery hub opens in Miriam Vale for bushfire help

Acting Communities Minister Shannon Fentiman said having to evacuate the family home in a bushfire can be an incredibly traumatic experience.

A COMMUNITY hub has opened its doors in Miriam Vale to support people affected by the fires.

The Palaszczuk Government is continuing its efforts to support Central Queensland residents who have been affected by bushfires, with a community recovery hub opening its doors in Miriam Vale today.

The hub is at the Community Centre, 41 Blomfield Street, Miriam Vale, and will be open from 9am to 5pm until further notice.

"I want local residents to know that we're here to support them, and help them recover from these devastating bushfires," Ms Fentiman said.

"The prospect of picking up the pieces after these sorts of events can be daunting, but I want locals to know that support is available on the ground as they begin to rebuild their communities and recover from these fires."

People can now apply for grants and find information about support services through the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349, online portal and Self-Recovery app.

"While you can access all grants online, we know some people might prefer face-to-face help to lodge applications, or seek information and support services in person, and that's why we've opened this hub today.

"Residents can talk to community recovery workers, receive referrals for community organisations and other government agencies and those who are experiencing hardship can apply for grants.

"Staff from other government agencies and our non-government partners such as Red Cross and Lifeline are also working in the hub to offer support to affected residents."

The areas activated are the suburbs of Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek and Taunton.

Ms Fentiman said financial assistance that covers the costs of essential items such as food, clothing, medication and accommodation was available to local residents in these areas who have been directly impacted by this disaster.

"Emergency Hardship grants of $180 per person, up to $900 for a family of five or more, have been made available through jointly-funded Commonwealth/State-Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements," she said.

"Other grants such the Essential Household Contents Grant and Structural Assistance Grant, which are income tested, are also available to eligible residents in these areas who are uninsured and have experienced certain loss or damage following this disaster."

People who are experiencing hardship due to the bushfires can download and use the Self-recovery app, go to www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au or contact the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 or for further information.