26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards - Arrivals
Recovered Hanks escapes Queensland

by Amy Price
28th Mar 2020 10:20 AM
TOM Hanks and Rita Wilson have escaped Australia after completing their mandatory quarantine period on the Gold Coast.

The Hollywood couple, who were among the first high profile celebrities to confirm they had contracted COVID-19 while travelling in Australia on March 12, chartered a private jet from Queensland to Los Angeles on Friday.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks shared updates from isolation on the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram
Since returning a positive test for the virus, the couple had been in quarantine on the Gold Coast including a brief period in hospital.

Hanks was in town to film his role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie, which was last week suspended.

With the majority of flights to Los Angeles grounded at Brisbane airport, Hanks and Wilson had little choice but to opt for a private jet in order to avoid travel restrictions and isolation periods.

On Monday, Hanks wrote to Twitter that "two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better" before encouraging others to self isolate.

"Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," he wrote.

Luhrmann has vowed that he is still committed to filming his Elvis biopic in Queensland "as soon as the time is right".

