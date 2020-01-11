Records tumble as Gladstone experiences hottest year

Gladstone Refrigeration and Air Conditioning manager Shaun Payner says with warmer temperatures, people need to be smart about how they use their air conditioners

IT WAS one of the warmest years on record for Gladstone in 2019, breaking two temperature records and leaving people reaching for their airconditioner remotes.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Annual Climate Summary for Queensland said Gladstone recorded its highest annual mean daily maximum temperature in 25 years.

The mean maximum temperature throughout the year was 28.4C, beating the 2018 record of 28.2C.

Equalling a record set in 2016, the highest annual mean temperature was also recorded.

The 23.5C overall mean for 2019 beat out the average annual mean of 22.7C.

According to the report, Gladstone’s hottest temperature recorded was 38.4C on December 2, 10C above the average maximum.

Gladstone Refrigeration and Air Conditioning ­manager Shaun Payner said he had seen a slight increase in people buying airconditioners in an effort to keep cool.

Mr Payner said it was important to use airconditioners efficiently.

“A lot of people turn their airconditioners to 16C or 18C, as low as it will go,” he said.

“With the ambient temperatures we’ve got there’s no way your room will reach 16C, which means the unit will not cycle off.”

He said when units ran longer, more mould built up inside them.

“It leads to quicker mould growth, quicker unit deterioration and higher power bills,” he said.

Mr Payner recommends setting airconditioners to 24C.

“It’s comfortable for most people, especially when it’s 34C outside,” he said.