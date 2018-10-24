Record the past for future generations

PAST RECORDED: Gladstone photographer William Debois is looking for participants for his Leaving Home photography project.

PAST RECORDED: Gladstone photographer William Debois is looking for participants for his Leaving Home photography project. Mike Richards GLA231018FILM

TO CAPTURE the living history and emotional attachment of a home owner's past is the photographic project of local photographer, William Debois.

The name of the project is Leaving Home and the thought of moving house after a lifetime of calling it a home can be a physically and emotionally challenging process.

Mr Debois is seeking participants for his photographic project.

"This is historical recording for future generations of a time in Gladstone and document a time that that has changed over the last few years," Mr Debois said.

"People can have such an emotional attachment to their homes and it shapes them and how they in turn shape the house.

Mr Debois is shooting the photo subjects with a Mamiya C330 twin lens reflex camera using the traditional film process.

"When shooting on film you have to slow down and pay attention to what you are doing because there is one roll with shots on it," he said.

Prospective participants can email williamdebois@icloud.com