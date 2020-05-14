Record-smashing week on Quoin Island

Stella the green sea turtle has been rehabilitated and released from Quoin Island.

Stella the green sea turtle has been rehabilitated and released from Quoin Island.

THE Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre has been smashing records, with five turtles released in one week for the first time in eight years.

Rover, Stella, Barney, Jae and Coral were all released back into the ocean last week, with Barney, Jae and Coral going home to the same spot.

Jae came to the centre with an infected injury from being entangled in a fishing line or crab pot, while Barney's right front flipper was also entangled in fishing line and had to be amputated.

Stella being released back into the ocean.

Green sea turtle Stella was rescued from the north of Quoin Island when she was spotted floating, struggling to keep her head up to breathe.

After two-and-a-half months, and an 8kg gain from eating a kilo of squid and pilchards daily, her floating and swelling went down and she was ready to be released back to the ocean.

A Quoin Island spokeswoman has urged fishers to do the right thing.

"Discard your unwanted items in the bin and not in the ocean, get biodegradable fishing gear, don't leave crab pots unattended - turtles get stuck in them," she said.

There are now five turtles left at the centre.

If you find a sick or injured sea turtle, call the rehab centre on 0408 431 304.