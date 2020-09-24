Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A painting by iconic Australian artist Russell Drysdale is expected to set a new record price when it goes to auction in November.
A painting by iconic Australian artist Russell Drysdale is expected to set a new record price when it goes to auction in November.
Art & Theatre

Record price expected for Russell Drysdale painting

by Patrick McDonald
24th Sep 2020 6:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rarely seen 1941 painting by Russell Drysdale is expected to fetch a record price for the Australian artist of $2.5 million to $3.5 million at auction in November.

Going to the Pictures was bought by highly respected art critic Clive Turnbull at Drysdale's landmark Macquarie Galleries exhibition in Sydney in 1942, and has remained in the family ever since.

Russell Drysdale – Going to the Pictures (1941). Picture: Deutscher and Hackett, supplied
Russell Drysdale – Going to the Pictures (1941). Picture: Deutscher and Hackett, supplied

If realised, the price will surpass the previous record for a Drysdale painting, Grandma's Sunday Walk (1972), which sold for $2.4 million at an Adelaide auction of building industry figure Alan Hickinbotham and his wife Margaret's collection in 2017.

The same 1942 Macquarie exhibition included Drysdale's iconic paintings Moody's Pub, now at the National Gallery of Victoria, and Sunday Evening, acquired by the Art Gallery of NSW.

Clive Turnbull, who originally purchased Going to the Pictures, was at different times art critic for Melbourne newspapers The Herald, The Argus and The Age.

Going to the Pictures will be part of a Deutscher and Hackett auction of works worth an estimated total of $10-13 million on November 11 in Melbourne.

Grandma's Sunday Walk, 1972, set a record price of $2.4 million for a work by artist Russell Drysdale when it sold at an Adelaide auction of the Alan and Margaret Hickinbotham collection in 2017.
Grandma's Sunday Walk, 1972, set a record price of $2.4 million for a work by artist Russell Drysdale when it sold at an Adelaide auction of the Alan and Margaret Hickinbotham collection in 2017.

Originally published as Record price expected for Russell Drysdale painting

art russell drysdale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone women found with drugs, knife in borrowed car

        Premium Content Gladstone women found with drugs, knife in borrowed car

        Crime Jamie Sue Duncan and Chelsie Ann Croaker fronted court on the same day.

        • 24th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
        Get on board this popular Gladstone fun run

        Premium Content Get on board this popular Gladstone fun run

        News Technicolour fun is coming to Gladstone’s Marina Parklands.

        LIVESTREAM ACTION: 3 Power players to watch tomorrow

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM ACTION: 3 Power players to watch tomorrow

        News Gladstone Power U14 basketball coach Michael Beamish has selected three players he...

        Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

        Premium Content Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

        Crime James Mark Abercrombie was caught twice in two months.