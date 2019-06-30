Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough has broken a world record for the largest Steampunk gathering, snatching the title from New Zealand
Maryborough has broken a world record for the largest Steampunk gathering, snatching the title from New Zealand contributed
Trend setting

RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Jun 2019 7:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Heritage City has claimed a world title for the largest gathering of Steampunks after a record turnout on Saturday afternoon.

About 236 enthusiasts clad in their best Steampunk gear gathered in Queens Park for the Steamfesta event.

The numbers just surpassed the world record, previously held by the New Zealand town of Oamaru, by about eight people.

Organiser Jenny Elliott said it was a mammoth effort to organise the turnout and said the new title would become a major tourist driver for the Fraser Coast.

She said the next stage was organising the paperwork to be handed over to the Guinness World Records organisation.

fccommunity fraser coast guinness world record maryborough steampunk
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Determined retiree's five-year death wish

    premium_icon Determined retiree's five-year death wish

    Health Frank is on a mission to decide when he wants to die.

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: King parrot deserving of its royal moniker

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: King parrot deserving of its royal moniker

    News 'It's probably the most spectacular of our local bird species'

    UPDATE: Photos show passengers' lucky escape from bus fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Photos show passengers' lucky escape from bus fire

    News The fire happened around 3.30am Saturday morning.