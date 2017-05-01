Record juniors at HookUp

WITH record crowds and record numbers of junior anglers, the Boyne Tannum HookUp has been a huge success.

Committee president Jen McGuire said the event had really lifted the spirits of the community.

"The event has been really well supported,” she said.

There were more than 700 juniors registered for the event, the biggest number ever.

Ms McGuire said next year they were hoping to hit the 1000 mark for younger anglers. "They are the future,” she said.

In terms of the type of fish caught, Ms McGuire said there were far more live species weighed in compared to the dead fish.

"I'd say that's based a bit on that south-westerly we've had that's brought up the chop but it's certainly meant that a lot of live fish have been targeted,” she said.

Another massive success from this year's HookUp was the learn to fish clinics.

"Learn to fish has been absolutely overwhelming and we'd like to thank parents for their support,” Ms McGuire said.

"Next year we'll be bringing on more learn to fish lessons, we just did one each day (this year) but I think next year we'll be doing two a day easily.”

Ms McGuire said the crowd at Bray Park had been really well behaved.

On the water there were no major incidents. Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone had to help a boat that run out of fuel offshore.

Ms McGuire said QAL, Boyne Smelters and Rio Tinto Yarwun had been huge supporters of the event.

"They have handed over their support once again to make sure that HookUp continues because they know their employees love their boating and fishing in this region,” she said.

"They've done it from an employee happiness factor and we really respect that as I'm sure do their employees and the rest of the community.”

Gladstone Regional Council and Gladstone Ports Corporation were two organisations also given a shout-out for maintenance of the boat ramps and Bray Park, where the event was held.

Ms McGuire has headed up a new committee for this year's HookUp and has put more of a focus on community groups.

"It shouldn't just come down to a committee, it needs to come down to a community,” she said.

"We plan on keeping some independent HookUp committee members ... but we will end up with community groups engaged in the committee, coming

up with some really good ways to make sure this event is here for the next 52 years.”