‘Record high’ fuel prices: 45 suburbs to avoid

FUEL prices in southeast Queensland are at near-all time highs, with one area of the region already surpassing records.

The RACQ is warning motorists that the cost of unleaded fuel is higher than ever in Brisbane's inner and western suburbs.

Yesterday's average unleaded fuel price for that region was a whopping 173.1 cents per litre.

That figure has smashed the previous record high of 169.4 cents per litre set in October last year.

The RACQ advised motorists to avoid filling up unless absolutely necessary and to only top up as needed.

"These high prices in the south east can be attributed to high indicative retail margins, at 29.5cpl, so servos are just raking it in," RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

"When we reach the peak of the fuel cycle we do see pockets of higher prices but we've never seen prices this high in central and western suburbs," Ms Smith said.

Fuel prices have hit new highs in Brisbane’s inner and western suburbs. Picture: File.

She urged motorists to vote with their wallets by using apps like the RACQ Fuel Finder to find servos with cheaper prices.

SUBURBS IN THE RECORD-BREAKING FUEL ZONE:

Bowen Hills

Herston

Newstead

Hamilton

Clayfield

Kalinga

Lutwyche

Windsor

Wooloowin

Enoggera

Newmarket

Brookside Centre

Mitchelton

Keperra

Ferny Grove

Kelvin Grove

Ashgrove

The Gap

Milton

Toowong

Indooroopilly

Taringa

Chapel Hill

Kenmore

Bellbowrie

Jindalee

Mount Ommaney

Riverhills

Graceville

Sherwood

Highgate Hill

East Brisbane

Morningside

Norman Park

Seven Hills

Bulimba

Hawthorne

Grange

Wilston

Ascot

Albion

Paddington

Alderley

Gaythorne

Hendra