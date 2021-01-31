Record breaking cattle sale sets new standard

Nutrien Livestock Rockhampton agents Lindsay Lobwein, Trent McKinlay, Justin Rhode, Julian Laver and Dane Pearce with PV Rolfe's Charbray steers that reached a record price of 598.2c/kg. Picture: Contributed

Records were broken at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle sale on Wednesday with a pen of Charbray cattle reaching 598.2c/kg.

The quality cattle were offered from PV Rolfe of ‘Evergreen’, Marmor, and set a new standard for the cents per kilogram record.

The No.1 steers weighed 198kg and returned $1184/head.

Justin Rohde, from Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton, said the cattle were purchased by a restocker who would put them straight back to the paddock.

Mr Rohde said there were a few fresh faces at this week’s sale.

“Locals, as well as buyers from far away, are chasing the restocker and backgrounder types,” he said.

“However, cattle of all descriptions sold very well, as we had the usual processor and lotfeeders strongly bidding in their categories.”

Agents yarded 2955 head which were drawn from the local region, Bauhinia, Nebo and north to Mackay.

Mr Rhode said they had an increased yarding compared to last week.

“Our numbers are starting to build, and the strong prices are drawing a few more to the sale,” he said.

Steers in the 200-300kg range sold for an average of 523.6c/kg, and heavier types in the 401-500kg category reached 421.6c/kg.

A highlight for steers was JP Coughlan’s 38 No 9 Brahman line that made 490c/kg, weighed 314kg to return $1542/head.

W and S Ahchay from Mt Larcom also had a good result for their 281kg Droughtmaster steers which peaked at 538c/kg and returned $1514/head.

The heifer category was marked with a large run of Woorabinda Pastoral Company, Duaringa, line of 267 No.0 Brahman and Droughtmaster cross females.

The quality pens averaged 451c/kg and weighed 238kg to return an average of $1077/head.

The cow price peaked at 346.2c/kg, and the average for the 400-450 category stopped at 297.1c/kg.

T and T Symonds from Sarina sold 432kg Grey Brahman No.7 cows for 328c/kg to return $1418/head.

For a heavier line, J and S Jones’ 565kg Brangus cows reached 315c/kg to return $1780/head.

For cows and calves, N and M Hansen from Kalapa made a huge return of $3500/unit for their Brangus lot.

Mr Rohde said next week’s yarding was shaping up to host similar, strong results.

“It’s fair to predict it will be another great sale given the strong demand for cattle,” he said.