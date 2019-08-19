Record-breaking attendance at 10th Botanic to Bridge

GLORIOUS DAY: The tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

GLORIOUS DAY: The tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands. Matt Taylor GLA180819B2BRUN

ORGANISERS of this year's Botanic to Bridge have paid tribute to the community for their support, cementing the fun as a premier event on the Gladstone events calendar.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the event attracted over 4000 registrations and was one of the biggest yet.

Promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, Gladstone Ports Corporation's Craig Walker said he was pleased to see so many young people enjoying the winter weather and parklands.

"We can see the feel from the crowd, the amount of families and kids that were running together, with the registration funds going back into the schools is fantastic for a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

"Ten years we've been running and to have record nominations this year, we see it as a signature event for Gladstone.

"The competition of the elite athletes is certainly out there as well as the people walking and pushing prams so we had a broad spectrum of participants.”

The event helped to raise money for local schools and community beneficiary Give Me 5 For Kids.

It saw runners, joggers and walkers complete either an 8km trek from Tondoon Botanic Gardens or a 3km trek from Reg Tanna Park to the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

Mr Walker said he hoped the next generation would continue to support the event for many years.

