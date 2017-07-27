Record breaking 12 months despite Debbie's wrath

INCREASING capacity and diversifying has broken seen Gladstone Ports Corporation break through its record by 4.5 million tonnes.

The corporation's three ports at Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton handled 121.2 million tonnes of cargo in the past 12 months.

The Port of Gladstone also pipped Hay Point at the post to become Queensland's largest port, handling 120.4 million tonnes of trade.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the record was particularly exciting because it had been achieved despite the detrimental impact on trade due to ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"The storm caused port closures at both Rockhampton and Gladstone and disruption to production at several coal mines,” Mr Butcher said.

"I want to congratulate GPC for being able to achieve such an incredible result despite Debbie's damage.”

Gladstone Ports Corporation's facilities were closed on the morning of March 30 because of damage from Cyclone Debbie, and reopened later that evening.

North Queensland port precinct, Port Alma Shipping Terminal was closed from April 3-23 due to flooding and debris in the Fitzroy River system.

The Port of Gladstone has an increasingly diverse trade mix dominated by coal exports (69Mt), aluminium trade volumes (26Mt) and LNG exports (19.4Mt).

Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino said the rising trade volumes were due to past efforts to increase Gladstone's capacity and diversification of trade.

"The GPC Board is once again focussed on seeking out new major industry and trade opportunities to help stimulate job opportunities in our region and trade growth through our ports,” he said.

"I am confident that with a renewed focus on exploiting the trade opportunities that exist in our resource rich hinterland and with our dedicated State Development Areas in Bundaberg and Gladstone, the Gladstone Ports Corporation can continue to fulfil its role as the major facilitator of economic and trade growth for central Queensland.”

The Palaszczuk government will deliver $49.7 million in 2017-18 out of a $226 million total spend to upgrade the RG Tanna Coal Terminal at the Port of Gladstone which is due for completion in June 2022.