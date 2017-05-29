Reconciliation advocates look to the future

IMPORTANT DAY: Michelle Cooke, Oscar, 8 months, and Chris Condon at the National Reconciliation Week celebrations at Barney Point on the weekend marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum.

A TIME to reflect and a time to look to the future.

That was the message one of Gladstone's Aboriginal advocates wanted the community to take away from National Reconciliation Week.

The 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum, which gave greater recognition to indigenous Australians, was celebrated at Barney Point Park on Saturday with a community fun day.

It also marked 25 years since the important Mabo decision, which acknowledged Aboriginal people's traditional and legal connection to the land.

Nhulundu Health Service chief executive officer Matthew Cooke said thinking about the future was just as important as acknowledging the past.

"What's the next 50 years going to look like, not just for the community of Gladstone, but Australia as a nation?” he asked.

Mr Cooke said although things had gotten better since 1967 more could still be done.

"We've to see that change start to resonate into all levels of government and all levels of society,” he said.

"It's not just about acknowledging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs, and Reconciliation and NAIDOC week, but how do we make sure it's entrenched in our community each and every week in all levels of society.”

There is a strong Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in the Gladstone region, according to Mr Cooke.

He said there were about 1800-2000 people living here.

"We have a very big transient population on top of that, that floats in from other areas,” Mr Cooke said.

In terms of specific issues in the Gladstone region, Mr Cooke said empowering people to make the right decisions was the way forward.

"For Gladstone, this relationship with council and other partners, it's about looking at how we improve access to human and social services and address that disadvantage and improve health and wellbeing for our community,” he said.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the idea of the event was about bringing the community together.

"We're taking incremental steps to become one community ... and we're getting there,” he said.

"These are people I grew up with ... the uncles and aunties that are here are my uncles and aunties and to think that they were considered flora and fauna 50 years ago is disgraceful, but they're not now and this is just to acknowledge that we've moved forward and we're continuing to move forward.”