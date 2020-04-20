Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

Former nipper, now volunteer patrolling member Max Thornton keeps a watchful eye on swimmers. Picture: Rebecca Devine

Former nipper, now volunteer patrolling member Max Thornton keeps a watchful eye on swimmers. Picture: Rebecca Devine

NATIONAL Volunteer Week will be celebrated differently this year, but the region’s generous contributors will still be recognised.

The annual celebration acknowledges the contribution volunteers make to the community, and nominations are now open to recognise the hard workers in your club or organisation.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck encouraged community members to nominate those who aid in making the region the best it can be.

“We want to identify and recognise the efforts and input of our Gladstone community volunteers,” Cr Goodluck said.

“No matter how large or small a volunteer’s contribution might be, each volunteer, through action, is making a world of difference for our region.”

Cr Goodluck said National Volunteer Week from May 18-24 would celebrate and thank volunteers for “what they do each and every day”.

There will be no face-to-face celebrations for this year’s even due to COVID-19 restrictions, but nominees will receive a certificate and badge via post.

Submissions close 5pm May 8. To nominate a volunteer, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au.