RECOGNISED: Fifteen years' work earns due praise

HONOURED: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with firefighter Lance Stanley Coster, who received a National Medal recognising his 15 years service to Miriam Vale QFES. Matt Taylor GLA280918FIRE

A GLADSTONE firefighter has been recognised for 15 years of service to Miriam Vale Queensland Fire Emergency Service, receiving the National Medal last week.

Lance Stanley Coster was presented with the medal at a service at Gladstone Fire Station on Friday, alongside two retiring firefighters also honoured for their service.

A humble recipient, Lance said he'd seen a lot of changes over his time in the job but still loved it.

"(The best part) is to be able to help the community out and every job is different," he said.

"The appliances have improved and obviously capabilities for firefighting and rescue operations have also improved."

Lance said he was looking forward to many more years in the service and thanked the community for all of their support.

"(This event) shows that it's a good group community," he said.

"The Gladstone community recognises people's service, and also what we do, which is great."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher acknowledged and thanked the firefighters recognised at the service.

"There is no doubt these firefighters have been faced with tough situations and have had to make difficult decisions over the years," he said.

"Like all members of QFES, you have embraced the tough jobs and put the best interests of your communities ahead of your own."