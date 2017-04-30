RECALL: Heater sold at Bunnings could explode when turned on

Heater model sold nationally at Bunnings Warehouse stores has been recalled

AS the weather cools down, and quickly, residents may be looking for a quick, easy way to warm up their homes.

Just make sure your winter warmer fix isn't the Moretti 11 Fin Oil Column Heater (Model No. MC35B2, Batch 12/16) - sold nationally in Bunnings Warehouse stores.

RECALL: The Moretti 11 Fin Oil Column Heater (Model No. MC35B2, Batch 12/16) has been recalled. Sarah Barnham

Because it could explode and spray hot oil at you when you go to switch it on.

Both Bunnings Warehouse and Product Safety Australia released a safety recall for the product yesterday.

The hot oil spray could cause serious burning and scalding injuries.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Bunnings Warehouse is the only trader to have sold this product, which was only new to the market February 1.

It has since been taken off the market, as of April 19.

However, if you have one of these heaters sitting at home, it is recommended that you take it into your nearest Bunnings store for a full refund.

It is not yet known as to whether this product was sold at the Gladstone Bunnings Warehouse store.

For more information about the recall, click here.