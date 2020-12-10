Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Warning for recall from KMart
Warning for recall from KMart
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Could your Kmart decorations hurt the country?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH Christmas approaching, many frugal shoppers will have made their way to their mecca for bargains to decorate the house.

The many Kmarts in the area provide a huge range of decorations at low prices, but they have a warning over one which has been sold in the past month.

Their Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item, which was being sold at stores between September 26 and December 7 is being recalled from shops.

letterspromo
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart

This follows the discovery that the treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective. This means that it may contain organisms that could affect plants native to the country.

This could potentially pose a risk to the native flora of Australia.

>>> FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled from shops last month

Customers are advised that they should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.

For more information, phone Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 or visit www.kmart.com.au

For more information on product recalls visit productsafety.gov.au

More Stories

christmas decorations kmart australia product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

        Premium Content Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

        Breaking Emergency services were called to Masthead Dr at 4.15pm after reports a gas bottle had exploded at a rural property.

        Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car

        Premium Content Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car

        News Paramedics were called to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd yesterday.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 9.