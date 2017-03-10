'Rebirth': $65K to revamp much-loved Tannum building

The Boyne-Tannum Community Hall is about to get a much-needed facelift.

YOU would never guess that within the walls of this torn down, old building is where a group of men with hearts of gold regularly meet.

Using the old Boyne Island Tannum Sands Community Hall as a social gathering place, the Boyne Island Returned Service League have finally been approved the funds needed to give the hall some much-needed love.

Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch president Jeff Tickner said they had been given about $65,000 for the project.

"The renaissance and rebirth of the RSL's Tannum Sands Community Hall has begun," he said.

"In the 12 months (we) have assumed trusteeship of the hall, we have been planning for this day."

The sub-branch was nominated for the funding, and members said they were just happy the refurbishment could finally begin.

"The hall spruce up will include the replacement of deteriorated balancing stumps, which will level the floor, the installation of a new roof over the entrance and kitchen area and also vinyl for the hall's exterior to "give it a new look", Mr Tickner said.

"But this is just the beginning.

"A new ramp will be installed at the western entrance to allow disabled entrance direct to the hall, allowing the sub-branch to build an admin area at the front.

"Also a 'drop in' centre where ex-service people and others can gather to relax and socialise.

"The existing dilapidated kitchen will be modernised during the revamp so that users of the hall will have adequate facilities."

The members also also want new curtains and lining put in the hall's interior.

Mr Tickner said he also hoped to fix the veranda that ran across the back of the building as well as adding a barbecue area.

"The overall plan was to recreate a modern facility not only for the use of the RSL but for the Boyne-Tannum community," he said.

Sub-branch member Mike Robbins said there wasn't just one aspect he could nail down that excited him the most about the spruce up.

"But the fact that the building will now have an office means I can move all my files from home to put them somewhere organised," he laughed.

"We have been waiting a long time for this, it really is good news for the community."

Work has already begun.