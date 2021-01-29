Menu
In a candid chat with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, Rebel Wilson explains how differently she is treated now that she has lost weight.
Rebel’s sad weight loss revelation

by Bianca Mastroianni
29th Jan 2021 10:24 AM

Rebel Wilson has been on a huge weight loss journey over the past year, and it's taught her a thing or two about social interactions.

While chatting to 2Day FM's new breakfast radio show Hughesy, Ed and Erin, Rebel revealed how differently she gets treated now that she's lost weight.

Erin Molan asked the comic: "Hey I'd love to know … we have all seen you physically change from the outside, how has it changed you on the inside? How has it changed you as a person?"

Rebel Wilson took fans on her weight loss journey in 2020. Picture: Instagram
Rebel Wilson took fans on her weight loss journey in 2020. Picture: Instagram

"It's interesting Erin, I like to think I looked good at all sizes and I've always been confident," Rebel began. "It's not like I wasn't confident and now I'm confident.

"What's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't look twice at you and now that I'm in good shape people offer to carry my groceries to the car and open doors for you. Is this what other people have experienced all the time? That to me has been really interesting."

She continued: "I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation when there is so much going on in the world."

Rebel Wilson stuck to a gruelling working routine and strict diet in 2020 to get in shape.

While she stunned fans with her health overhaul, in December she revealed not everybody in the film industry was supportive of the change.

In her most candid discussion yet, Wilson sat down for an hour-long Instagram Live to discuss her "year of health".

"Industry-wise, there were a lot of people who wanted me to stay as Fat Amy," Wilson explained, referring to her character in the movie franchise Pitch Perfect.

"And at the end of the day, it is my life and my body and Hollywood had in a way typecast me but I didn't want to stay like that.

"It makes me sad sometimes that I didn't value myself enough before all of this to get healthy."

 

