Rebels bikie’s message to firebombers

SENIOR Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang member "Little" Mick Kosenko has broken his silence over the firebombing of his tattoo studio in Brisbane's north last week, saying those responsible should have dealt with him "face-to-face".

Koolsville Studios was smashed into and set alight last Thursday night, in an "escalation" of the bikie violence between the Rebels and Bandidos that has plagued southeast Queensland in recent months.

In a Facebook post by Koolsville Studio, which is owned and operated by Kosenko, he said "two boys" were responsible for the attack.

"To the two boys who thought it was good idea to fire bomb Koolsville Studios on Thursday night. Clearly neither of you have ever worked hard and felt the enjoyment of having a successful business," the post read.

"Clearly neither of you have known what it's like to be loved or have had the support of the community.

"Clearly neither of you where (sic) raised properly and neither of you have wives and children to support."

Police at the fire scene last week. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

The post went on to say that if either of the "boys" had any of those experiences they would not have attacked his studio and caused him and his family "devastation".

"Real men deal with issues face-to-face and don't destroy other people's property," the post continued.

"I guess the fact you and I don't even know each other is why you decided to sneak into our business in the middle of the night and get us involved in something that had nothing to do with us."

Rebels flags can be seen folded up inside the tattoo parlour in Brendale.

Police say a "specific group of people" are responsible for the ongoing violence that has seen not only Kosenko's studio firebombed, but also two people shot.

Kosenko said "sadly no one is going to win in this situation" and three out of four people in his family are now unemployed as a result of the latest attack.

Damage at the tattoo studio after the attack. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to raise funds for Kosenko's repair expenses.

The page states that Kosenko "revolutionised" the tattoo scene in Queensland over 30 years.

The Brendale crime scene last week. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"He has no criminal record and employs 14 people who are also now unable to work and has tattooed thousands upon thousands of people which includes but is not limited to an Arch Bishop, your favourite rock stars and football players, police officers, government workers, Mums, Dads, Grandparents," the page reads.

As of Wednesday morning the Go Fund Me page has raised almost $3000 of a $5000 target.

The damaged tattoo studio. Picture: Chris Clarke.