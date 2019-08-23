Reason ‘wrong’ Labor failed in Sunshine State

A DAMNING assessment of Labor's shocking election result in Queensland has revealed its vote spectacularly haemorrhaged in working-class electorates because its strategy was "wrong", including "rubbish" about the "top end of town".

A leaked Labor for the Regions Queensland submission to the ALP's post-mortem review criticised the campaign's focus on minority causes and social justice at the expense of workers and the coal industry.

Labor's primary vote slumped more than 10 per cent in 124 booths across 23 of Queensland's 30 electorates.

And in what should be Labor heartland, 49 booths alone in Capricornia had a drop in Labor support by more than 10 per cent.

Labor haemorrhaged votes in Queensland despite being expected to win the May 18 election. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch



Voters turned their backs on Labor in droves in regional seats, however, the ALP also lost significant support in its own electorates, including Rankin, held by now shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, Lilley and Blair. Dr Chalmers and Wayne Swan, who did not recontest Lilley, repeatedly accused the Coalition of looking after the "top end of town".

Members' feedback highlighted in the submission was brutal and will add to the soul-searching as Labor continues to mourn losing the unlosable election.

It included: "The whole approach was wrong. Top end of town, what rubbish".

"When you threaten people's livelihoods, such as coal miners, you are treading on thin ice because they are wondering what they are doing wrong to deserve such treatment from the party whom they've supported most of their lives".

"Labor has misread the situation in regional Queensland. From the outside it might look like people are thriving, mining industry, and don't mind paying a bit more tax to give others a hand up but on the ground the perception on the ground was very different".

"Working people voted for One Nation or the LNP because they have been divided from us on social issues".

"We need to be honest about the fact that working class people are more socially conservative".

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers lost votes in his seat of Rankin. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt



Labor for the Regions Queensland, which is a Labor association, warned it had an "immense task before it to win back support in regional Queensland" and needed to have a "clear and consistent position across the country of support for the mining industry, including thermal coal and its workers".

It comes as Labor's federal agricultural spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon will hold an event on Saturday for Labor the Regions during Queensland Labor's State Conference.

The number of booths in each electorate that had a drop in Labor primary vote of more than 10 per cent

Blair: 33

Bonner: 1

Bowman: 2

Brisbane: 1

Capricornia: 49

Dawson: 33

Dickson: 5

Fadden: 2

Fisher: 2

Flynn: 9

Forde: 11

Griffith: 1

Groom: 2

Herbert: 3

Kennedy: 3

Leichhardt: 3

Lilley: 15

Maranoa: 9

Moncrieff: 1

Moreton: 1

Petrie: 10

Rankin: 13

Wright: 5