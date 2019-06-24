Reason Candyman offered free tattoos

A new tattoo shop opening on the Gold Coast has already inked hundreds since it launched over the weekend.

The Surfers Paradise business Celebrity Ink's has already inked hundreds of customers since launching on Saturday.

It's the brand's third store on the Gold Coast and replaces another studio which was half the size.

Perhaps the world’s cutest ribbon-cutter. Photo: Supplied

Gold Coast playboy and businessman Travers Beynon, known as 'The Candyman,' offered free tattoos of his Candyman and tobacco business labels during the store's opening weekend.

The multi-millionaire came along on Saturday and posed for photos with women who sported the Free Choice tattoo near their backsides.

The shop has already tattooed hundreds. Photo: Supplied

A Celebrity Ink spokeswoman said thee tattoo shop's staff have been flat out.

"Since opening the doors to our new state of the art studio in Surfers Paradise we have inked over 200 customers, along with 40 piercings and 30 barber cuts," the spokeswoman said.

Candyman Travers Beynon came along for the opening. Pic Mike Batterham

"On top of the work completed we had over 500 inquiries and future bookings."

The shop on the Glitter Strip will be open until 10pm days a week and is sure to passed by partygoers.

But the store has a policy to help ensure nobody makes any decision they will regret.

"We do not tattoo anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol," the spokeswoman said.

Celebrity Ink's original store in Surfers Paradise, which opened in February last year, was its first in Australia.