Reason behind Qld’s mask mandate

A leading epidemiologist has applauded Queensland Health's decision to mandate masks across the entire state amid fears the virus has escaped Brisbane.

Residents in the capital were forced into a three-day lockdown on Monday after a new outbreak of COVID spread across the city.

Lockdown measures enforced by the Palaszczuk government include mandatory masks in settings like retail stores, public transport, places of worship, hospitality venues and in indoor workspaces.

"You must carry a face mask with you at all times when you leave home unless you have a lawful reason not to," the health department said.

This applies statewide even though there are no known cases outside of Brisbane.

But professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistician at the University of South Australia, told NCA NewsWire that it was too early to know whether the virus had "escaped into other parts of Queensland".

He praised the department for introducing the measure, arguing it is affordable and simple.

Morning commuters wear face masks in Brisbane after a three-day lockdown was imposed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"It's not expensive to do (mandate masks). It's easy to wear masks and they're not a great imposition," Professor Esterman said.

"We are talking about the UK variant here … it's incredibly transmissible and it's more deadly than the original (strain). Why take the chance?"

Though he acknowledged it wouldn't reduce the risk greatly outside of Brisbane, Professor Esterman said that wasn't the issue.

"Simply … why take a chance? If it was a normal variant like what we used to have in Australia, I'd say it's not too much to worry about, but with this very transmissible virus, a simple thing like wearing a mask can prevent you getting it, then why wouldn't you do it," he explained.

The next two days will be crucial for Queensland's health department as contact tracers race to determine close contacts of known infections in a bid to stop the virus spreading into other parts of the state, Professor Esterman said.

He said it was hard to determine how long the mask mandate should remain in play.

"We've seen three-day lockdowns working in other situations but not with a fairly big outbreak like the one in Brisbane," he said.

"It's too early to tell, but come Thursday they (health authorities) will have a much better idea of whether it has spread further or whether it is contained.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrives at Tuesday’s press conference with a mask. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"If it's contained they can relax things for Easter, but if it has spread further, that three days is going to get extended.

"The next two or three days will be absolutely crucial."

Two new clusters of a highly virulent COVID-19 strain are potentially running rampant through Queensland after health authorities confirmed they were dealing with two "confusing" clusters.

Queensland's COVID-19 outbreak grew eight cases overnight as millions of residents woke to their first day of a 72-hour lockdown.

There are now 15 cases linked to "two distinct clusters" that emerged from the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The first cluster is linked to a doctor from the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. He is believed to have infected the Stafford and Strathpine men from last week.

An expert has weighed in on whether masks should be mandatory across the state. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The second cluster, responsible for five infections, is linked to a nurse from the same hospital who travelled to Byron Bay with her sister for what appears to be a hen's party.

Chief health officer Jeanette Young tried to explain the clusters to reporters on Tuesday morning but admitted even she was having trouble getting her head around it.

"It's very confusing, I apologise," she said.

One of the cases reported earlier in the week also travelled to Gladstone, sparking fears of a wider transmission.

Originally published as Reason behind Qld's mask mandate