Nathan Reardon with BITS' Fraser Judd and Brothers' Axel Amos. PICTURE: Nev Judd
Cricket

Reardon clinic a success with more to come

NICK KOSSATCH
26th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
CRICKET: Former BITS, The Glen, Queensland Bulls and Australian cricketer Nathan Reardon came back to where it all started on the weekend to hold coaching clinics for Gladstone’s talented young players.

Nathan Reardon bats for Bulls Masters against Australian Country XI in Australian Country Cricket Championships exhibition match at Heritage Oval, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
After helping mentor the Papua New Guinea Barra’s into their first ever ICC T20 World Cup as a batting coach, Reardon was keen to get back to Gladstone and Boyne Island to help the next generation of Central Queensland cricketers.

So far it had been popular with kids and parents alike.

Saturday afternoon’s group clinic attracted 18 players followed by nine youngsters who took part in one-on-one sessions with Reardon.

There is a growing confidence from host club BITS that this will not be a one off event.

Club stalwart Nev Judd, who helped co-ordinate the tour with Reardon, said it would be a fantastic addition to the new BITS Academy Training Sessions.

BATS is an initiative being introduced into cricket in the Gladstone Region.

“We have the largest junior base in Central Queensland as well as having players in both boys and girls representative teams,” Judd said.

“It’s only a natural progression that we start the BITS BATS program and having Nathan come along is a great addition to that.

“Not only is he a former first-class player, he was once just a kid from Gladstone who is a great example for these young guys on just what is possible.”

The coaching sessions were not only for the BITS juniors.

Almost all Gladstone Cricket Incorporated clubs were represented by their players over the weekend.

Judd said upcoming visits by Reardon were already being planned.

Although, he said, winning the World T20 Cup with his adopted PNG team might have to take top priority for Reardon in October.

Gladstone Observer

