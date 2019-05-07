'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

DANCE TEAM: En Pointe students Ava Currie, Kate Sharp, Evelyn Johansen, Bethany Morrissy, Reagan Khalu, Kamryn Langford, Charlotte West, Jessica Johansen, Alexis Morrissy, Katarina Perkins, Elle Hetherington, Lize Kolesky, Matilda Old, Zara Plath, Gianna Carnovale, Ava Hetherington, Sophie Simmons, Mia Bye, Olivia La Cioppa, Jemma Plath, Teliyah Green, Hallie Davey, Milla Lamberton, Camille Banks, Harmony Okusitino, Maddyson La Cioppa, Indigo Okusitino, Phoebe Neilsen, Chelsea Row, Mikayla Neilsen, Charlotte Hayes, Evie Dyason, Macey White, Mia Hetherington, Annabelle Ramm, Nate La Cioppa and Isla Barker.

FIVE students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours at the Bundaberg Dance Festival last month.

Elle Hetherington, Charlotte West, Jessica Johansen, Jemma Plath and Camille Banks all ranked in the top five for their age group in the competition.

In addition, Camille also received an adjudicator's encouragement award.

Owner Taryn Dunn said she was proud of their efforts.

"Their camaraderie (and support) for each other really shined,” Ms Dunn said.

The team of 40 students also received accolades in group, solo and duo categories.

Ms Dunn said they sacrificed time and effort to prepare for events.

"They do a private lesson every week with me for 12 weeks leading up to the festival,” she said.

The next event is the Gladstone Dance Festival in July.