REALLY, REALLY PROUD: School unites for one of its own

Students at Toolooa State High School turned out to raise money for oncology departments at Gladstone and the Mater hospitals.

IT'S the ultimate story of a school community coming together to support one of its own.

It's been one year since Toolooa State High School's Darren Boase's wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But the school has continued to rally around and show its support.

Students and teachers united on Thursday to raise money for the Gladstone Hospital and Mater Hospital oncology units with a Lunch on the Lawn event.

It was an initiative led by the student leadership group to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Teacher Darren Boase said it was great to see so many people out in support.

Darren Boase thanks the school and community for ongoing support. Mike Richards GLA200918PINK

"We were diagnosed last year and the students came up straight away and mentioned they wanted to do something as a school," he said.

"I did put the brakes on it a little bit last year so we as a family could adjust and get used to it but at the start of the year they came back and said we wanted to do something.

"Going through something like this is pretty tough family wise, so knowing we can come to work everyday and having over a thousand people support you along that journey, you really couldn't do it without that."

The event is a culmination of a year's work, which also included fundraising on Valentine's Day and a State of Origin fundraiser.

The student leadership group was encouraged to come together and choose a cause to support when they were nominated in their roles.

Toolooa State High School principal Justin Harrison said he was extremely proud of the efforts shown by the school community.

"It's not just important for my senior students but for my whole school," he said.

"It's about the Toolooa community coming together and working together and it's come from our junior leaders, our senior leaders and our indigenous spearheads.

"They've come up and said we want to try and raise money and awareness to support our teacher and our teacher's wife.

"I'm really, really proud."

The event included a number of activities, with students dressing up in bright pink for the afternoon's event.