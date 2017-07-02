'Really lucky': Witness reveals moments before ute smashes into pole

SECONDS before a blue ute crashed into a power pole, a witness said somebody was tooting their horn continuously.

Garry, who moved to Gladstone with his family just this week, was the first on the scene after a car smashed into the power pole and crashed down an embankment on Harvey Rd this afternoon.

"They were coming up Harvey Rd tooting the horn, I don't know why, there weren't any other cars around and then they hit the pole," he said.

Neighbours and people walking by witnessed as a blue ute crashed into a power pole and down an embankment on Harvey Road. Tegan Annett

Garry was walking down Harvey Rd with his wife and children, on their way to meet his wife's parents.

With just his thongs on, Garry sprinted toward the car to see if the three passengers were ok.

"There was a young girl who was out on the grass, and the driver was a bit dazed," he said.

"I thought for sure someone's going to be hurt, I think they're really lucky.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It all just happened so quick."

Garry waited with the trio till the police arrived and helped stop traffic from driving past the still-live power line that was torn down in the crash.

Neighbours ran outside after hearing the bang.

One resident said she didn't hear any screeching or brakes.

Gladstone Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash shortly after 4pm.

The road was closed for about an hour while Ergon Energy fixed the power line and police interviewed witnesses.

QFRS station officer Brad Rosenblatt said when the two fire crews arrived the driver and passengers were out of the car.