'Really important': Business learn about digital marketing

IN THE KNOW: Fabienne Wintle and Claire McCollum from Tourism Tribe, with Brendan Norman from The Mix and Luke McClelland from Gladstone Backpackers. Mark Zita GLA040319WORKSHOP

GLADSTONE tourism businesses were given an opportunity to update their digital marketing strategies, thanks to a free program.

The State Government- funded $3 million Digital Ready and Trade Programs offer businesses free workshops that focus on enhancing operations and new commercial opportunities.

Workshop presenter Fabienne Wintle said it was crucial for tourism businesses to have an online presence.

"If you can't be found (online) with the right, enticing information, people are just going to go on with the next business,” she said.

"It's really important that (businesses) understand how to utilise the platforms and how to configure them as well.”

Monday's event at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre focused on maximising the use of Facebook.

Ms Wintle said content on the platform should be targeted towards inspiring customers instead of selling a product.

A workshop will be held at Agnes Water tomorrow and the next workshop in Gladstone will be about Instagram on April 1.