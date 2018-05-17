Menu
HOT STUFF: Season four winners of TV show My Kitchen Rules, Dan and Steph will be cooking Mexican at the 2018 1770 festival.
Reality TV chefs to cook up a storm at the 1770 festival

17th May 2018 11:00 AM

FANS of the hit reality show My Kitchen Rules are in for a treat.

Fourth season winners, Steph and Dan, will be powering up the food truck and serving a Mexican fiesta at the 1770 Festival later this month.

The couple own a restaurant in Hervey Bay called EAT at Dan & Steph's.

For the festival they'll be offering goodies like pulled pork tacos and fried buttermilk chicken with unique, fresh toppings.

They'll also have their renowned 'loaded dirty Mexican doughnuts' which are like a sweet version of loaded fries with churros, Nutella and cream.

Dan and Steph will make the trip from Hervey Bay to Seventeen Seventy, especially for the 26th annual Captain Cook 1770 Festival.

A festival spokesperson said the team was really excited to be welcoming Dan and Steph to what was going to be an amazing feast on Food Street.

Getting hungry?   Earlybird tickets are available until May 18 from https://www.visitagnes 1770.com.au/   The festival runs from May 25-27.  

