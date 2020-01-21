Reality star’s awkward Bali medical ‘scam’

Former reality star turned radio host, Jess Eva, right, was scammed while on a recent holiday in Bali.

Former reality star turned radio host, Jess Eva, right, was scammed while on a recent holiday in Bali.

BALI is the most visited island in Indonesia, so when it comes to tourists travelling around the island, there's no shortage of fresh targets for scammers hoping to make a quick buck at a visitor's expense.

Former The Block star turned radio host Jess Eva has revealed she became the latest victim of a cheeky scam while on holidays in Bali.

The co-host of Triple M's Moonman in the Morning with Lawrence Mooney and Chris Page explained that she visited the popular island earlier this month and wanted to have an enema before returning home.

"When you go to Bali, you try to get things done that you can't necessarily afford in Australia, like health treatments," she explained.

RELATED: How to avoid scams and rip-offs while in Bali

Jess Eva was scammed while trying to have an enema in Bali.

"You get your dental, boob implants … so I thought I'm going to jump on this train."

Eva explained that she went to a health spa outside of Kuta to get an enema because they were "normally $110" in Australia. In Bali, however, they were being advertised for half the price.

An enema is a technique used to stimulate stool evacuation by injecting fluid into the lower bowel via the rectum.

Eva and her partner Norm appeared on Channel 9's reality TV show The Block.

The liquid treatment is most commonly used to relieve severe constipation by emptying the bowels.

"I went in … there was this guy out the front handing out pamphlets," she explained.

"He gets my money, 500,000 rupiah, which is $50, and instead of taking me in to this spa, he takes me down this laneway between 5000 cats, two dogs and a bike.

She spoke of the scam she fell victim to while on holidays in Bali.

"He takes me to this house, leads me up the stairs. He takes me to this room and says, 'I'll be right back'."

But after waiting for more than an hour and 15 minutes inside a room with "a single bed and a chair", the former reality star realised she'd been scammed.

"At one point, I did my belt back up and said … this is a scam … I'm in someone's house," she explained.

"I'd been lead in to somebody's loungeroom on the false hope of an enema. So I left with my heart heavy and my guts full and $50 cheaper."

Tune in to Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning from 6am weekdays