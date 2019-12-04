Menu
Sidney Pierucci has been charged over a domestic incident.
Reality couple split after assault charge

4th Dec 2019 5:36 AM

The Amazing Race's Ashley Ruscoe has confirmed she's split from Sidney Pierucci after he was charged with assault and destroying property following a domestic incident at Bellevue Hill in Sydney.

"We're definitely broken up. He moved out. We're still amicable but we're taking it day by day," she told Sydney Confidential at a Cole Hair x Bondi Boost launch.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Pierucci, a 27-year-old influencer, was charged after an alleged domestic altercation which occurred about 3am on Monday 14 October when police spoke to a young woman.

"A man was arrested nearby and taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with assault and destroy/damage property," police said.

Pierucci took part in Channel 10's The Amazing Race with Ruscoe.

Sid and Ash from The Amazing Race. Picture: Instagram.
The influencer couple in happier times.
The influencer couple is one of 11 teams who race each other around the world on the show, resorting to any means necessary to fund their travels.

Mr Pierucci was granted bail to appear in Downing Centre Local on 6 November 2019, where he pleaded not guilty to assault and damaging property.

 

The couple on the show.
