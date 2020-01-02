Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'I'm not asking premium prices but I do put value on myself and what I can offer.' Nanny, Nicole Robinson.
'I'm not asking premium prices but I do put value on myself and what I can offer.' Nanny, Nicole Robinson.
News

Real life Mary Poppins struggles to find a family

Matt Collins
2nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA'S answer to Mary Poppins is hankering to work with a young family, but it would seem there is not a family out there that wants a spoonful of sugar.

Cooroibah resident, Nicole Robinson has a list of credentials that would take you longer to read than it would to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Nicole, 53 is a retired primary school teacher, she has qualifications in fitness and food and has spent many years working in child care centres.

Oh, and she can even catch fish.

WHAT A CATCH: Super nanny, Nicole Robinson with another impressive hook up.
WHAT A CATCH: Super nanny, Nicole Robinson with another impressive hook up.

With her own two boys all grown up and a husband who can almost take care of himself, Nicole is ready to help a young family get organised with their daily activities.

But, while she looks great on paper, the super nanny is yet to secure regular work.

Nicole thinks her hourly rate of $40 is what holds many families back.

"The moment I mention how much I cost people say no," she said.

"I'm not asking premium prices, but I do put value on myself and what I can offer."

SUPER NANNY: Nicole Robinson is a retired primary school teacher and has spent many years working in child care centres. Oh, and she can even catch fish.
SUPER NANNY: Nicole Robinson is a retired primary school teacher and has spent many years working in child care centres. Oh, and she can even catch fish.

She said a lot of families will choose a young babysitter over her, but she insists what she can offer is so much more than just watching the kids while the parents go out.

"With one family, I looked after the children, cooked meals, cleaned the house, catalogued the wine cellar and got their jewellery valued," she said.

Until the perfect family comes along, Noosa's super nanny is happy to just be patient.

"I am just waiting for that right person to say, 'we want you'," Nicole said.

babysitter employment nanny nicole robinson noosa jobs super nanny
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Land Rover found ‘engulfed’ in fire

        premium_icon BREAKING: Land Rover found ‘engulfed’ in fire

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3pm

        SPOTTED: Stonefish found on beach

        premium_icon SPOTTED: Stonefish found on beach

        News Beachgoers are reminded to be vigilant and swim between the flags.

        NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

        premium_icon NYE OFFENDERS: Drink drivers, public nuisance

        Crime POLICE have praised residents for a mostly well-behaved New Year’s Eve.

        Crash at busy intersection overnight

        premium_icon Crash at busy intersection overnight

        News Emergency services were called to the crash late last night.