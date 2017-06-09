'Real Gladstone character': Love and well wishes sent to local icon

LOVE and support has been sent in droves from Gladstone residents to Patsy Lee, the iconic "old duck” with a heart of gold.

The 91-year-old Gladstone icon in the Rockhampton Hospital's Sage Unit, after an incident in her home.

Mrs Lee, known for her fishing adventures, love for cent sales and great sense of humour, has lived in Gladstone all her life.

Patsy's Place at O'Connell Wharf was named after Ms Lee, who was once a prolific fisher.

Gladstone residents shared their best memories of Patsy on The Observer's Facebook page when we shared news she was in hospital.

Alex Linke: Patsy is a lovely lady heart of gold. Lived next door to her we used to go fishing and prawning down auckland wharf she would always get massive bream using her garlic covered bait. Seen her last year and she still remembered our first borns name and partners. She is a top old duck will be sure to visit her.

Linda Huisman: When I stopped working in Gladstone I really missed Patsy's visits to the newsagent every morning. Loved her stories and her company. She used to bring me treats for brekky when she picked up the paper. Patsy is a gladstone icon! I sincerely hope you get better soon Patsy xx

Richard Baldwin: 1989, 1990 we lived in Goondoon st Patsy used to go to the newsagents to buy a paper every morning , you could hear her coming a mile away , she would be telling everyone her fishing stories . A real Gladstone character.

CYCLONE: Gladstone Resident Patsy Lee with photos she captured during the cyclone of March, 1949 that hit Gladstone. Kerry Thomas

Jo Schuler: I remember buying tickets from her when I was a child. Mum and I would catch Reg Smith's bus from Calliope into Goondoon Street to do shopping and I would be allowed to buy tickets from the ambulance stall usually manned by Patsy. You would win top shelf middle shelf or bottom shelf. Mum and her would then chat for what seemed to me to be hours.

Sonya Tankard: Always remember being at the cent sales and u were always being a lil cheeky and loving a good joke, they aren't the same without u there. All the best Patsy wishing u a speedy recovery and hoping we will c u back in no time lots of love, Paul and Sue Howkins and daughter Sonya xo.

Sage Mccure: Patsy would wait out the front of her house every afternoon to give my girls lollies and colouring in books we used to sit and chat for ages. Patsy was a lovely lady sending hugs and kisses.

Jenny Herger: I am one of Caroline Drew's granddaughters too and remember you well. I loved to see you riding your scooter everywhere. Get well soon Patsy.

Kathy Nielsen: Miss your happy voice when you won a prize at the cent sales they are not the same when your not there.

Patsy Lee showing her winnings. Picture: SUBMITTED

Marilyn Stewart: I remember Patsy on her scooter and at the RSL every Saturday.

Chere Chapman: I remember Patsy when I worked at IGA! She was such a comic! You'd hear her from a mile away. Much love to her.

Tamara Wakely: Get well Patsy, I remember you giving me cookies n milk n our random chats growing up. Gladstone would not be the same with out you.

Hayley Ann: Get well soon Patsy. I remember Patsy fishing down the wharf with my pop and always the larakin at cent sales.

Ann Pyke: I never met her but heard about her fishing adventures and how much she loves to fish. :) I hope some people do go and visit her.

Colleen Lewis Bruse: Wishing you a speedy recovery Patsy. A gladstone icon who loves her fishing.

Jan Robb: Patsy having A Dance while Out & About Gladstone ... Many Blessings.